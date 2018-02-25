Leininger graduates from Adult Education
by Submitted via Facebook | February 25, 2018 11:18 am
Caylub Leininger graduated recently from Clarendon County Adult Education. Director Lisa Justice said he “came in this year with great determination and commitment. Both of these attributes will serve Caylub well in his future as he plans to join in the military.”
Leininger hopes to enlist in the Air Force later this year.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.