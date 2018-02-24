U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments on worker freedom on Feb. 25

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Janus v. AFSCME on Feb. 25. The significance of this case cannot be overstated; the decision could potentially restore the freedom of public employees to choose how they want their hard-earned paychecks spent, and might put decisions about voluntary union membership back into the hands of the employees themselves.

According to the Manhattan Institute, the decision can affect 5 million public workers across 22 states including California, Illinois, and New York.

The case results will also have implications for the quality of education is delivered to our children. The teachers unions fight hard to protect mediocrity, even in failing schools, and support policies that keep ineffective teachers in the classroom, a taken-for-granted practice which in turn discourages more quality entrants to the profession.

The largest teachers unions in the U.S., the National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers, are also among the largest political donors of all time, together spending the second most in political donations nationally. Many of the policies and politicians they support, and programs they seek to have implemented prevent children from escaping failing schools and deny parents their due power to determine which education best meets the needs of their children. The union demands for teachers to behave and comply with fixed rules about how schools are run which stifles innovation.

