Ty’Ceiona Sharell York

Ty’Ceiona Sharell York departed this life at McLeod Health Clarendon on Feb. 21.

She was born May 18,1999, in Manning, she was the daughter of Shonta York Keels and Herbert Sharpe Jr., and stepdaughter of Darin Keels.

The service of remembrance will take place at 12:00 p.m. Tues. Feb. 27 at the Historic Trinity A.M.E. Church, 39 West Rigby Street. Pastor Michael Abraham will bring words of consolation. The service of committal will follow in the York family plot located in the

Scarborough Cemetery.

The family is receiving relatives and friends at 1339 Pine Bluff Square, Manning.

Fleming & DeLaine Funeral Home and Chapel of Manning is in charge of these services.

Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.flemingdelaine.com or flemingdelaine@aol.com