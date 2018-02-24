Sheriff Tim Baxley warns county residents about phone scam

Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley said this wee that residents are getting fraudulent phone calls from the Internal Revenue Service.

“Alleged scammers are requesting a call back due to a debt owed to the IRS, advising a warrant will be issued for your arrest, and local Law enforcement will be serving you a warrant,” Baxley said. “The IRS will not make contact with you by phone; they will contact you through U.S. mail. Please, hang up and under no circumstances should you give your personal information,such as your Social Security number, bank account information, etc.”