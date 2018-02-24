Sheriff Tim Baxley warns county residents about phone scam
by Tommy Wampler | February 24, 2018 4:38 am
Last Updated: February 24, 2018 at 4:50 am
Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley said this wee that residents are getting fraudulent phone calls from the Internal Revenue Service.
“Alleged scammers are requesting a call back due to a debt owed to the IRS, advising a warrant will be issued for your arrest, and local Law enforcement will be serving you a warrant,” Baxley said. “The IRS will not make contact with you by phone; they will contact you through U.S. mail. Please, hang up and under no circumstances should you give your personal information,such as your Social Security number, bank account information, etc.”
comments » 1
Comment by Peter Groen
February 24, 2018 at 07:40
Should citizens copy down the phone number of the caller and share with the police and/or FBI so the people can be arrested?
