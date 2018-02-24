Fog Advisory through 10 a.m.
by Staff Reports | February 24, 2018 7:10 am
The National Weather Service out of Columbia reports a Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect through 10 a.m. Saturday. A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
