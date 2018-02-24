District 2 board recognizes McClendon Geddings
by Submitted via Email | February 24, 2018 7:28 pm
Last Updated: February 24, 2018 at 6:30 pm
Manning Junior High School student McClendon Geddings was recognized this week at the Clarendon School District 2 Board of Trustees meeting for being one of many Academic Challenge Team students who went undefeated in the season and came in second place in the Pee Dee Region.
