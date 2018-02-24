Catherine Templeton to kick off campaign for Governor Feb.26

Last Updated: February 23, 2018 at 11:26 am

Conservative Outsider and Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Catherine Templeton will officially kickoff her campaign for governor of South Carolina on Monday, February 26, 2018.

She will begin the day in Greenville with the first of four stops and end in Charleston. Along the way she will officially open campaign headquarters and meet with supporters.

That evening Templeton will host a statewide tele-town hall where she will share her vision of restoring conservative values to state government with thousands of South Carolinians.

“For months, Catherine Templeton has been talking about the need to end public corruption in Columbia and make state government work for the people it serves, not the special interests,” said campaign manager R. J. May III. “With the opening of these first four headquarters the campaign is beginning in earnest. In the weeks to come, Catherine Templeton will address specific issues and her conservative-based plans to fix them.”

Events are scheduled for the following times in the following cities:

8:00 a.m. Feb. 26

Upstate Campaign Kickoff and HQ Grand Opening Green Gate Office Park 25 Woods Lake Road, Suite 818 Greenville, SC

11:00 a.m. Feb.26

York County Campaign Kickoff and HQ Grand Opening Shiland Village Shopping Center 2460 India Hook Road, Suite 201, Offices A and B Rock Hill, SC

1:30 p.m. Midlands Campaign Kickoff and HQ Grand Opening 443A Meeting Street West Columbia, SC

5:00 p.m. Low Country Campaign Kickoff and HQ Grand Opening 291 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. Mount Pleasant, SC

All events are open to the public. Catherine Templeton will be available for media interviews immediately afterward.

The campaign kickoff comes on the heels of the popular Sitting Down With Catherine series, where Catherine Templeton speaks openly and frankly about a variety of important issues in brief video. That series can be viewed on Catherine Templeton’s campaign Facebook page.

“Submitted via email”