Arena Hodge Holladay Perry

Arena Hodge Holladay Perry, 86, widow of Walter Holladay and William Perry, died Friday, February 23, 2018, at her home surrounded by her family.

Born September 22, 1931, in Alcolu, she was a daughter of the late Albert Cunningham Hodge and the late Nannie Lee Witherspoon Hodge Lowder. She was a retired administrative assistant for the South Carolina Department of Transportation with 26 years of service and she was a member of Manning First Baptist Church.

She is survived by three sons, Walter Holladay, Jr. (Deborah) of Neeses, James Albert “Bert” Holladay (Nancy) of Sumter and Stanley Holladay (Carol) of Barnwell; three stepdaughters, Jean Kelly (James) of Sanford, NC, Elaine Tatum (Bobby) of Manson, NC and Cheryl Staab (Ken) of Charlotte, NC; ten grandchildren, Derrick Holladay, Samantha Houston (Jonathan), Deanna Fogle (Wesley), Darcey Holladay, Morgan Tatum (Tonya), Perry Ashley (Joe), Jeremy Kelly (Beyke), Paige Johnson (Jeremy), Jordan Staab (Ashley) and Sara Hoover (Trey); fourteen great grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, David, Clifton and John G. Hodge; and three sisters, Frances H. Gause, Anna H. Harris and Mary Helen H. Pilchard.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 27, 2018, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Phillip Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jonathan Houston, Derrick Holladay, Wayne Ward, Louis Drucker, Dean Gause and Don Holladay.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 26, 2018, at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the residence, 1093 Virginia Pine Court, Manning.

Memorials may be made to Manning First Baptist Church, 49 W. Boyce Street, Manning, SC 29102 or to Wilson Cemetery Association, c/o Buddy Holladay, 7786 Greeleyville Highway, Manning, SC 29102.

Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church Street, Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org