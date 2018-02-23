Sheriff Tim Baxley warns county residents about phone scam

Last Updated: February 23, 2018 at 1:44 pm

Sheriff Baxley is warning Clarendon County residents about a phone SCAM. Citizens have reported receiving calls from the IRS. The scammers are requesting a call back due to a debt owed to the IRS, advising a warrant will be issued for your arrest, and local Law Enforcement will be serving you a warrant. The IRS will not make contact with you by phone; they will contact you through US Mail. Please hang up and under no circumstance should you give your personal information such as Social Security Number, Bank Accounts, etc. Please share this message!