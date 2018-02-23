LMA middle school dance soloist gets high scores at chamipionship

Last Updated: February 22, 2018 at 11:31 pm

LMA Middle school soloist Kinsey Hatchell had the highest scoring ballet dance at the SCISA Dance State Championship Thursday night.

The Swampcat dance teams brought home championships for elementary and middle school level. The high school dance team finished 2nd overall.