LMA middle school dance soloist gets high scores at chamipionship
by Tommy Wampler | February 23, 2018 1:47 am
Last Updated: February 22, 2018 at 11:31 pm
LMA Middle school soloist Kinsey Hatchell had the highest scoring ballet dance at the SCISA Dance State Championship Thursday night.
LMA Middle school soloist Kinsey Hatchell had the highest scoring ballet dance at the SCISA Dance State Championship Thursday night.
The Swampcat dance teams brought home championships for elementary and middle school level. The high school dance team finished 2nd overall.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.