Lady Wolverines defeat Scott’s Branch in Lower State Finals
by Robert Joseph Baker | February 23, 2018 8:08 pm
The East Clarendon High School Lady Wolverines came out on top Friday night against Scott’s Branch High School to win the Lower State Championship. The final score was 60-48.
