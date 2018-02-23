KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. investing in Cherokee County

Last Updated: February 23, 2018 at 12:02 pm

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation, a leading North American producer of unbleached kraft paper and packaging products, is investing $6 million in new equipment at its Cherokee County facility.

Formed in 2005 and headquartered in Northbrook, Ill., KapStone’s paper mills produce a wide spectrum of kraft and recycled products. The mills’ product portfolio contains several top brands, including Kraftpak®, DuraSorb®, TEA-Kraft® and FibreShield®, as well as extensible kraft paper grades and high-performance, lightweight linerboard. Employing approximately 6,000 workers, KapStone also provides industrial and retail corrugated packaging solutions for a variety of customers.

Opened in 1992, KapStone’s Cowpens, S.C. facility includes a state-of-the-art paper mill that produces recycled linerboard and medium. This investment will allow the company to install a new hydraulic dilution control head box, as well as a new bottom-ply chain conveyor, increasing the speed, efficiency and quality of its products.

Cherokee County Council Chairman Tim Spencer said, “The latest expansion by KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation is a perfect example of how Cherokee County is not only a great place to live, but a great place to do business. We look forward to helping them continue to grow.”

Steven Leahy, vice president of Mill Operations at KapStone’s Cowpens Paper Mill said, “KapStone team members are proud to contribute to the success of our customers and communities. Investing in our industry-leading recycled paper mill in Cowpens demonstrates our continued commitment to Cherokee County. Working together with our state and local partners, we are excited about the future of our business and the benefits it can provide for all of our stakeholders.” –

“We are proud to celebrate KapStone Paper and Packaging’s latest investment in South Carolina and our people. Anytime a company is able to grow and expand its operations, especially in one of our rural counties, it proves what we already know – that we have one of the most competitive business environments in the world,” states Gov. Henry McMaster

