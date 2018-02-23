East Clarendon battles Scott’s Branch for Lower State crown
by Reporter | February 23, 2018 4:57 pm
E.C. and S.B. girls battling for ball control during the first half of play.
The Lady Wolverines of East Clarendon and the Scott’s Branch Eagles travelled to Florence to play for the Lower State Championship. At the end of the first half, East Clarendon let the Eagles 29-23.
