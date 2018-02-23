Artistic Director Edward Arron bids farewell Columbia Museum of Art with last concert March 6

Last Updated: February 23, 2018 at 12:08 pm

The Columbia Museum of Art presents the finale concert of the 16th season of CMA Chamber Music on Main on Tuesday, March 6. The evening marks the farewell performance of Edward Arron as artistic director of the renowned concert series, a post he held for nine seasons.

“It’s somewhat bittersweet to be returning to my musical home away from home for this season finale,” says Arron. “As many of you know by now, this is my farewell as the artistic director of CMA Chamber Music on Main, and it’s just been a thrill all of the way through. Please know that, as I pursue new projects, I will never be a stranger to the city of Columbia.”

Arron has garnered recognition worldwide for his elegant musicianship, impassioned performances, and creative programming. He began playing the cello at age seven in Cincinnati and continued his studies in New York with Peter Wiley. A graduate of the Juilliard School, Arron served as the artistic director of the Metropolitan Museum Artists in Concert and participated in Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Project as well as Isaac Stern’s Jerusalem Chamber Music Encounters. He joined the faculty at the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 2016 and has served on the faculty of New York University since 2009. Arron joined CMA Chamber Music on Main in 2007 as associate director and assumed the role of artistic director when Charles Wadsworth retired two years later.

Arron quickly made his mark on the series. His musical choices struck a balance between traditional pieces beloved by classical music audiences and more progressive selections, including work by 21st-century composers like Arvo Pärt and even cross-genre interpretations like Christopher O’Reilly’s Sun Kil Moon Suite, translating the work of indie-rock musician Mark Kozelek. Arron also brought his passion for outreach, working with the CMA to hold performances, discussions, and workshops with Richland District One middle school music students each season.

“Eddie is like family to so many of us, and we wish him the best as he embarks on his new adventures at the University of Massachusetts and beyond,” says Joelle Ryan-Cook, CMA deputy director and director of external affairs. “With renovations underway, we are taking the opportunity to look at longtime initiatives like this one with a fresh eye. We’re excited about the possibilities our renovated spaces afford us to create a new vision for classical music at the CMA, and we look forward to inviting Eddie back to perform in the future.”

Continuing the tradition of first-class chamber music played by remarkable talent, Jeewon Park on piano and Chee-Yun on violin will join Arron on cello to perform the following works:

•Amy Beach: Dreaming for Cello and Piano (1892/1937)

•W.A. Mozart: Sonata in B-flat Major for Violin and Piano, K. 378 (1779)

•Leonard Bernstein: Piano Trio (1937)

•Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Trio in c minor, Opus 66 (1845)

Park’s dazzling technique and poetic lyricism has garnered the attention of audiences around the world. Since making her debut at the age of 12 performing Chopin’s First Concerto with the Korean Symphony Orchestra, Park has performed in such prestigious venues as Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Merkin Hall, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Park regularly returns to the Caramoor International Music Festival, where she first appeared as a Rising Star in 2007. A passionate chamber musician, Jeewon Park has performed at prominent festivals throughout the world, including Spoleto USA, Seattle Chamber Music Society, Bridgehampton, Lake Champlain, and Seoul Spring. She currently serves as the co-artistic director, along with her husband, Edward Arron, of the Performing Artists in Residence series at the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Since her first public performance at age eight in her native Seoul, violinist Chee-Yun has enraptured audiences on five continents with her flawless technique, dazzling tone, and compelling artistry. A winner of the Young Concert Artists International Auditions in 1989 and the Avery Fisher Career Grant in 1990, she has performed regularly with the world’s foremost orchestras, including the Philadelphia Orchestra, the London Philharmonic, and the Toronto, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, and National Symphony Orchestras. A gifted recitalist, Chee-Yun has performed in all major U.S. cities, including appearances at the Kennedy Center, a performance with Michael Tilson Thomas in the inaugural season of Carnegie Hall’s Zankel Hall, and the U.S. premiere of the Penderecki Sonata No. 2.

Individual Seats: $35 / $28 for members / $5 for students

Galleries open during happy hour.