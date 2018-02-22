Varsity Ladies from Scott’s Branch and East Clarendon to face off for Lower State Championship

Monday night, Clarendon County had two high school teams in playoff competition to earn the chance to play for the Lower State Championship at the Florence Civic Center this Friday. The East Clarendon Wolverines visited Palmetto Scholars Academy in North Charleston and earned a big victory on the road, 73 to 37. The Wolverines went 14-6 this year with a 6-1 region record. This game was part of the 2018 SCHSL Girls State Basketball State Championships – Class A Girls Basketball tournament. The win has given the Lady Wolverines the chance to play for the Lower State Championship on Friday against Scott’s Branch High School, which sets this game up to be a cross county rivalry. The Lady Eagles also earned a seat at the table last night as they upset Green Sea Floyd by 3 points to earn a hard fought victory and the chance to play for the Championship. Cambria Parker led the eagles with 21 points and Tonia Lawson contributing 14. The Scott’s Branch Ladies ran a 12-5 regular season record, while finishing region play undefeated, 8-0. The two schools will face off against each other at 4 p.m. on Friday at the Florence Civic Center.