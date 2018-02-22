The LMA high school dance team places 2nd overall in State Championship
by Tommy Wampler | February 22, 2018 11:57 pm
Last Updated: February 22, 2018 at 11:21 pm
The Swampcat High school dance team danced for the SCISA Dance State Championship Thursday night. They scored highest in the jazz dance and placed 2nd overall.
