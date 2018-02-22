Summerton United Methodist Church to host huge yard sale April 14
Mark your calendars April 14. From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Summerton United Methodist Church is hosting a huge yard sale, as well as a plant and bake sale.
There will be a trailer load of furniture, a variety of indoor and outdoor plants and a kitchen full of fresh homemade bakes goods, frozen goods, casseroles, soups, etc.
There will be a room full of house hold items with a special corner for seasonal holiday items.
Bring your friends and family. Came early to shop at Summerton United Methodist Church, located a 2 Briggs Street in Summerton. You will be sure to find some treasures and goodies.
