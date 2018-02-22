LMA’s b team softball earn win with hot bats

Last Updated: February 22, 2018 at 7:46 am

The Lady Swampcats defeated the Carolina Academy Lady Bobcats, 17 – 2, Wednesday night.

Hannah Kate Branham was the winning pitcher for the Swampcats. She had 16 strikeouts and 5 walks through 5 innings.

Lindsey Barwick led the Lady Swampcats at the plate. She reached the bases safely 3 out of 4 at-bats with a double, 2 singles and 5 RBIs, Anna Marie Beard went 3 for 4 with a walk, three singles and two RBIs. Branham went 2 for 3 with 2 walks, a single and an in-the-park homerun. She also had an RBI.

Mary Louise Kinlaw went two for three with a walk, 2 singles and an RBI. Macey Jans went 2 for 4 with a walk and 2 singles. Carleigh Moore, Emily Anderson, and Campbell Proctor each had a single and drew a walk, with Proctor also getting an RBI.

The Lady Swampcats play host to Colleton Prep at 4 p.m. Friday in The Swamp.