LMA students inducted into Beta Club
by Reporter | February 22, 2018 6:03 pm
The following students were inducted in the Laurence Manning Academy Beta Club.
Evan Hunter Ardis, Christian Dennis Bachand, William T. H. Barrineau, Rollin Grace Barwick, Jadyn Rose Bell, Kinsey Leigh Bjork, Breanna Leigh Boykin, Katherine Helen Burns, Katelyn Rebecca Charnock, Laken Rachel Corbett, Ty Dalton Dangerfield, William Anderson Elmore, Bonham Van Gardner, Abigail Grace Glass, Alyssa Aryana Gottheiner, Christopher Michael Griffith, Jr., Isabella Renay Harris, Jordan Seth Hawkins, Christina Meree Henderson, Kyle Gregory Horton, Madisyn Leigh Anne Hudson, Hailey Elizabeth Isgett, Savannah Caroline Johnson, Leah Marian Johnson, Steve Lamar Johnson, IV, Walton Marion Jolly, Kaitlyn Marie Jordan, Ronald Maurice Joye, III, Asia Courtney King, Grace Anne Lasseigne, John Ray Lee, Thomas Chase Lee, IV, Lindsay Madison Lew, Toni Amarie Lewis, Dylan Smith Linginfelter, Alexis Ann McCabe, Kristen Riley McDuffie, Lauren Danielle Moore, Timothy Reid Norris, Eaddy Grace Osteen, Nilu Raj Patel, Viral Bharat Patel, Cassidy Savannah Phillips, Lani-Grace Rose Powell, Reilly Grace Ray, Julius Hunter Reed, Lauren Elizabeth Rembert, Madelyn Brook Richburg, Carrie Tindal Rickenbaker, Wyatt Duke Rowland, Shawn Lee Schuessler, Freddy Segura, Frank Arthur Sharpe, III, Jaden Tyler Stanley, John Haston Terry, Ashley Taylor Tipton, Caitlyn McKenzie Truett, William Edward Ward, III, Alexis Linda Marie Wegner, and Bryson Lee Woodard.
