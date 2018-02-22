LMA middle school dance team takes top scores, wins championship
by Tommy Wampler | February 22, 2018 11:04 pm
Last Updated: February 22, 2018 at 10:40 pm
LMA middle school dance team takes home SCISA Dance Championship with highest score in jazz dance.
LMA’s Middle school dance team won Overall SCISA State Dance Champions and had the highest scoring jazz dance.
