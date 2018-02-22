Jordan Crossroads Ministry Center to hold monthly public meeting

Jordan Crossroads Ministry Center-Haven of Rest will hold it’s monthly public meeting 10:00 A.M. Wed. March 7 at New Covenant Presbyterian Church.

Parking is available in the lot nearest the entrance to the fellowship hall.

For more information

call Ann Driggers at 803-460-5572.