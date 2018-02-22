Jordan Crossroads Ministry Center to hold monthly public meeting
by Tommy Wampler | February 22, 2018 7:33 am
Jordan Crossroads Ministry Center-Haven of Rest will hold it’s monthly public meeting 10:00 A.M. Wed. March 7 at New Covenant Presbyterian Church.
Parking is available in the lot nearest the entrance to the fellowship hall.
For more information
call Ann Driggers at 803-460-5572.
Comment by TGeddings
February 22, 2018 at 09:41
what’s puboic? obviously a typo..one letter too many? or one letter too high on the keyboard? slow down tommy
Comment by Ann Driggers
February 22, 2018 at 10:11
Thank you for posting.
