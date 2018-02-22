Clarendon County Recreation Department is looking for more girls for softball teams.
10 more girls are needed for the Dixie Angels 8 – 10yr. old softball group to fill the 4 teams in Manning. If interested, come register ASAP or call the Recreation Department at 803-473-3543.
