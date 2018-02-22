Camden announces plans to open African American Cultural Center

Last Updated: February 22, 2018 at 12:56 pm

Lawrence Eugene Doby was an American professional baseball player in the Negro leagues and Major League Baseball who was the second black player to break baseball's color barrier.

The City of Camden announces plans to open the African American Cultural Center of​ ​Camden ​on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018​.

According to City Manager Mel Pearson, the new tourist attraction will be located in the two-room, turn-of-the century house relocated in 2007 to its current location at 517 York Street​ in Camden​.

The new African American Cultural Center will operate under the auspices of the Camden Archives& Museum system, and exhibits and programming will be curated and operated by the City’s archives and museum staff.

Camden Mayor Alfred Mae Drakeford said the new museum will open as part of a Camden-wide Black History Month initiative. “On February 24th, we will open the doors to the African American Cultural Center of Camden – a long envisioned dream is coming true,” said Drakeford. “The mission of this new attraction is to highlight and foster the appreciation of the rich history of the African American community of Camden and surrounding area.”

According to Katherine Richardson, ​d​irector of the Camden Archives & Museum, ​the ​grand opening of the African American Cultural Center will feature an exhibit on Camden’s native son and baseball Hall of Fame​ member​ Lawrence (Larry) Eugene Doby. “We are very excited to tell the outstanding Larry Doby story with a rare collection of memorabilia to inaugurate the cultural center​.”​

Richardson added that the new African American museum will be open to the public Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Grand opening ceremonies will be announced at a later date.

“Submitted via Email”