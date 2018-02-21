Transform S.C. spring conference: Transformation through data

Several hundred guests, including business leaders, policymakers and teams of educators representing many of the state’s school districts will converge in Columbia for the annual TransformSC Spring Conference. This year’s agenda boasts internationally acclaimed data usage experts, Dr. John Johnson and Dr. Ellen Mandinach, who will be available for interview. Speakers will highlight the importance of understanding and applying data to impact and improve South Carolina schools and classrooms. In addition to keynote speakers Dr. Johnson and Dr. Mandinach, other presenters include representatives from school districts around North and South Carolina, local business leaders and representatives of the SC Department of Education.

When: 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Thurs. March 1

8:00 a.m. – 12:00p.m. Fri. March 2

Where: ThursMarch 1 at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center

Fri. March 2 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center

About Transform SC

TransformSC, an education initiative of the South Carolina Council on Competitiveness, is a collaboration of business leaders, educators, students, parents and policymakers transforming the public education system so that every student graduates prepared for careers, college and citizenship. TransformSC schools and districts are designing, launching, promoting and proving transformative practices in the classroom. Currently, there are 64 schools from 23 districts, as well as six entire districts, in the TransformSC network.