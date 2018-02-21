South Carolina Club for Growth releases 2017 legislative scorecards

Last Updated: February 21, 2018 at 1:52 pm

Earlier today the South Carolina Club for Growth Foundation released its 2017 Interim Legislative Scorecards. Of the 170 lawmakers in the General Assembly, only 14 representatives and 12 senators scored well enough to earn an A or B from the Club. Sadly, the opposite end of the grading scale was well represented, with 124 legislators receiving F grades from the conservative educational organization.

The South Carolina Club for Growth Foundation scored 10 House votes and 7 Senate votes from the 2017 legislative session, including votes on making the State Superintendent of Education an appointed, rather than elected, position, an internet sales tax increase, and the gas tax increase.

“Regular South Carolinians deserve to know what’s really happening in Columbia – and who can be trusted to look out for their best interests. From the VC Summer nuclear debacle to the ongoing ethics scandal, we’ve seen far too many politicians saying one thing at home and doing something else in Columbia,” said Club Chairman Dave Ellison. “Club for Growth’s scorecards tell the real story of who cares about reducing spending, conservative reforms, and other pro-growth issues.”

Scores are based on a thorough analysis of the thousands of votes taken last session with a focus on the budget process, government reform and restructuring, and pro or anti-growth policies.

A pro-growth vote received the maximum number of points, while a vote against the pro-growth position received no points. If a legislator went on record as abstaining from a vote due to a conflict of interest – that vote was not factored into their total score.

The SC Club for Growth Foundation Scorecard only looks at votes on the floor of the Senate and House or Representatives. It does not take into consideration a legislator’s work outside of the chambers.

Earning top grades (A or B) in the Senate:

Chip Campsen – Charleston

Wes Climer – York

Tom Davis – Beaufort

Rex Rice – Pickens

Tom Corbin – Greenville

Harvey Peeler – Cherokee

Tom Young – Aiken

Shane Massey – Edgefield

Greg Hembree – Horry

William Timmons – Greenville

Sean Bennett – Dorchester

Danny Verdin – Laurens

Earning top grades (A or B) in the House:

Josiah Magnuson – Spartanburg

Jonathon Hill – Anderson

Dan Hamilton – Greenville

Garry Smith – Greenville

Mac Toole – Lexington

Anne Thayer – Anderson

Joshua Putnam – Anderson

Mike Burns – Greenville

Davey Hiott – Pickens

Eric Bedingfield – Greenville

Lin Bennett – Charleston

Steven Long – Spartanburg

Dennis Moss – Cherokee

Bill Chumley – Spartanburg