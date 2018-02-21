Pet of the Day: Queenie
Queenie is a 2-year-old, female, black-and-whit,e Pug mix. She loves to give kisses and walks well on a leash. She is current on all vaccinations, and has been spayed and tested positive for heartworms. She will need to continue heartworm treatments once adopted. You can get pre-approved by submitting your adoption application online at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com.
