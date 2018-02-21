NWS calling for dense fog Wednesday

The National Weather Services has issued a Special Weather Statement for Clarendon County, calling for lcally dense fog to affect it and the eastern Midlands this morning. Areas of fog will persist across the eastern Midlands early this morning. Locally dense fog can be expected with visibilities 1/4 mile or less at times. Visibilities should improve by 10 am. Motorists should be alert to rapidly changing conditions. Always use low beam headlights whenever dense fog is encountered. If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed.