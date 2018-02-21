Clarendon Hall’s Silent Auction time changed to 6 p.m. Feb. 24
by Tommy Wampler | February 21, 2018 2:23 pm
Last Updated: February 21, 2018 at 3:26 pm
The start time for Clarendon Hall’s silent auction has moved to 6 p.m. Feb.24 due to their Varsity Boys Basketball playoff game. The Saints will play the winner of Anderson Christian and South Aiken Baptist 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Wilson Hall. If they win, they will play for the Championship on Sat. and the school does not want a conflict in time.
