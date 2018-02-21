Clarendon Hall varsity boys advance to Class A semifinals

Last Updated: February 21, 2018 at 1:36 pm

Clarendon Hall picked up the win over Covenant Christian Tuesday, 76 –

65, in the 2nd round of the SCISA state basketball tournament at Wilson Hall.

Three Saint players ended the night in double figures. Tyrese Mitchum led the Saints with a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Kylic Horton also had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Dylan Way added 17 points and 8 rebounds. Kade Elliott picked 8 rebounds while Zyan Gilmore 8 points and 9 assists.

The Saints will play the winner of Anderson Christian and South Aiken Baptist Thursday at Wilson Hall in the semifinals.