Clarendon Hall varsity boys advance to Class A semifinals
by Tommy Wampler | February 21, 2018 11:58 am
Last Updated: February 21, 2018 at 1:36 pm
Clarendon Hall picked up the win over Covenant Christian Tuesday, 76 –
65, in the 2nd round of the SCISA state basketball tournament at Wilson Hall.
Three Saint players ended the night in double figures. Tyrese Mitchum led the Saints with a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Kylic Horton also had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Dylan Way added 17 points and 8 rebounds. Kade Elliott picked 8 rebounds while Zyan Gilmore 8 points and 9 assists.
The Saints will play the winner of Anderson Christian and South Aiken Baptist Thursday at Wilson Hall in the semifinals.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.