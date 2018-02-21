Business Development Corporation Agenda
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION OF CLARENDON COUNTY
The Business Development Corporation of Clarendon County will meet at the Clarendon County Administration Building, 411 Sunset Dr. Manning, SC 29102 in the Executive Chambers at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
AGENDA
Call to Order and Invocation
I. Welcome
II. Approval of Minutes (August 24, 2017)
III. New Business:
- Annual audit report by Vicki Laroche from McGregor & Company auditors.
IV. EXECUTIVE SESSION:
- Contractual Matter
OPEN SESSION:
IV. Old Business:
- Powell Valves
- ATIP
V. Adjourn
