Yidan prize winner says what students are capable of achieving in future not shown in test scores

In a new interview with C. M. Rubin, Founder of CMRubinWorld, Carol Dweck explains that while grades and test scores are “not going away any time soon,” they do not tell us what students are capable of achieving in the future. “Many people’s abilities blossom later when they dedicate themselves to something they value and are deeply interested in,” says Dweck, who believes it’s critical for schools to “put a premium on progress and improvement for the advanced and the less advanced students.”

Dweck’s growth mindset research has found that children who believe their talents and abilities can be developed through hard work, perseverance and lots of good mentoring from others are willing to take on more learning challenges. When faced with these challenges, they are more resilient and more likely to succeed, particularly children from vulnerable populations. Dweck believes that children should be encouraged to take on challenges and should be rewarded for “the real progress they are making.” She adds that educators should not be valuing effort alone since “effort is just one route to learning and improvement.” She believes educators need to find ways to motivate students so that “they can experience the growth of their abilities.”

Carol Dweck has been elected a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the National Academy of Sciences, and is a Herbert Simon Fellow of the Academy of Political and Social Science. She has also received the James McKeen Cattel Lifetime Achievement Award from the Association for Psychological Science, the Distinguished Scientific Contribution Award from the American Psychological Association and the Atkinson Prize in Psychological and Cognitive Sciences from the National Academy of Sciences. She was named recipient of the inaugural Yidan Prize in September 2017 in recognition of her innovative contributions to education.

