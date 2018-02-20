No weapon, ‘active shooter’ at Manning High School

Clarendon School District 2 officials have been fielding calls about an “active shooter incident” at Manning High School.

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Danny McCathern said Tuesday morning, however, that no such incident exists.

“We have a report early this morning that a student maybe had a weapon,” McCathern said. “Law enforcement came out to the school and searched the student. They determined it was not a credible threat and that they wouldn’t arrest the student.”

Manning Police Chief Blair Shaffer said the student allegedly made some jokes about the shooting in Florida on Friday.

“The school handled that situation, I believe by sending the child home,” said Shaffer “The child was to return today, and the sheriff (Tim Baxley) wanted some more law enforcement presence on campus as well.”

McCathern said that about five deputies remain at the school in addition to the school’s resource officer.

“We know that rumors are going around that something is going on; we’ve fielded a number of calls about it,” McCathern said. “But nothing has happened, and we are being vigilant.”

Shaffer said parents had been coming to the school to pick up their children.

“I don’t know if that’s causing problems logistically, but there is no active shooter or danger,” Shaffer said. “The kids are fine.”