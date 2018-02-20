Morning Weather: Feb. 20
by Staff Reports | February 20, 2018 5:24 am
Last Updated: February 19, 2018 at 1:28 pm
Areas of dense fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
