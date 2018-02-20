Molly Spearman to speak at SC Future Farmers of America Legislative Day

South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman will join the South Carolina Future Farmers of America (FFA) tomorrow for their annual legislative day at the South Carolina State House.

Superintendent Spearman will receive the Honorary American Degree from the FFA during the ceremony.

The ceremony will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on the North Steps of the South Carolina State House.