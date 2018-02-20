Manning police officer honored for community service
by Tommy Wampler | February 20, 2018 11:43 pm
Last Updated: February 20, 2018 at 10:44 pm
Corporal Michael Salka was presented with the Outstanding Community Service Award, given by Laurence Manning Academy. Dr. Spencer Jordan and Manning Chief of Police Blair Shaffer presented Salka and his family with the plaque.
