Manning fire chief recognized for service
by Tommy Wampler | February 20, 2018 11:04 pm
Last Updated: February 20, 2018 at 10:35 pm
Julia Nelson, Mayor, presented Chief Mitch McElveen for his 25 years of service to the city of Manning’s Fire Department.
