Lake City High School student arrested after guns found in car

A student at Lake City High School was arrested Tuesday morning after guns were discovered in the student’s truck, according to officials.

The discovery of the guns came after a BB-gun was pointed out of the window of a vehicle, and someone said they were shot at in the neck, from what they thought was a BB-gun, according to Brian Huckabee, spokesman for Florence County School District 3. Administrators were notified, which led to an investigation, a lock down of the school, and law enforcement being called out.

A Facebook user provided WMBF News with a SnapChat video showing someone pointing what appears to be a handgun out the window of a vehicle. Huckabee confirmed they saw the video, and they believe it was shot Tuesday morning at Lake City High School.

The investigation led authorities to a student’s vehicle, where they found other weapons, Huckabee said.

The student will be charged with possession of a weapon on school property, however it is not known at this time if the student will be charged as a juvenile or adult, confirmed Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Lake City Police confirmed the school was placed on lock down after guns were found in a vehicle in the back parking lot of the school. The student was arrested and will be charged for the weapons.

This is all the information available at this time.

