Dense Fog Advisory in effect through 10 a.m.
by Staff Reports | February 20, 2018 6:59 am
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of
you.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.