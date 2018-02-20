Clarendon County CDC accepting home repair applications

Last Updated: February 20, 2018 at 2:53 pm

The Clarendon County CDC is accepting applications for home repairs from resident that live in the county. The qualifications to get work done are set by the South Carolina state housing authority. If you have mobile home, it cannot be over 20 years old. You must own the land and your name much be on the title. Please call to make an appointment for further details and ask for Pamela Clavon-Brunson before coming into the office at 803-435-6639.

Please take advantage of this opportunity. Thank you

CLARENDON COUNTY CDC

PAMELA C. BRUNSON

“Submitted via email”