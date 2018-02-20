City recognizes Floyd for service
by Tommy Wampler | February 20, 2018 11:53 pm
Last Updated: February 20, 2018 at 10:48 pm
William T. Floyd was recognized by Mayor Julia Nelson for 5 years of Service with the city of Manning’s Fire Department.
