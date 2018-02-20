City honors firefighter for service
by Tommy Wampler | February 20, 2018 10:28 pm
Mayor Julia Nelson presents Steven K. Elmore with a certificate, recognizing him for 5 years of service with the Manning Fire Department.
by Tommy Wampler | February 20, 2018 10:28 pm
Mayor Julia Nelson presents Steven K. Elmore with a certificate, recognizing him for 5 years of service with the Manning Fire Department.
© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.