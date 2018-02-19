On the Scene: Firefighter Brandon Welch

Last Updated: February 19, 2018 at 2:49 pm

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is the 16th in a series of profiles that manninglive.com will be posting each week to highlight our first responders and dispatchers who keep Clarendon County a safe place to live. After each web posting, the piece will appear in the following Thursday’s Manning Times.

Brandon Welch has served as a firefighter both as a volunteer and as a full-time employee for at least 10 years. The 2007 East Clarendon High School graduate enjoys playing golf in his free time. He is married to Ariel Layne Welch.

ASIDE FROM A DESIRE TO HELP PEOPLE AND YOUR COMMUNITY,

WHAT LED YOU TO WANT TO BECOME A FIRST RESPONDER?

When there was a fire in my own home. When I witnessed all the firefighters coming together to work to achieve one goal. I knew then I wanted to be a part of that organization.

WHAT DO YOU FIND MOST REWARDING ABOUT YOUR WORK?

The satisfaction of knowing that, in someone’s darkest time, I was able to help them.

WHAT DO YOU FIND MOST CHALLENGING ABOUT YOUR WORK?

Dealing with the stress of having minimal manpower on calls, such as house fires and wrecks that require many personnel that we don’t have in our area.

WHAT IS YOUR STRONGEST ASSET IN BEING A FIRST

RESPONDER? WHAT DO YOU PERSONALLY BRING TO THE TABLE?

Being able to stay calm and focused in a demanding situation. Being calm and staying focused at a fire scene is very important because without being in that state of mind it could put the public and our first responders safety at risk.

HOW DO YOU PREPARE YOURSELF TO REMAIN CALM AND

REACT EFFECTIVELY AT EMERGENCY SITUATIONS?

By reverting back to the countless hours of training and knowledge that I have gained from other firefighters helps me stay calm and as effective as possible.

WHAT ARE SOME STRESSES A FIRST RESPONDER DEALS WITH

THAT MOST OF THE CIVILIAN PUBLIC WOULDN’T THINK OF?

As firefighters, we are at an abnormally high risk of contracting multiple types of cancer even with the current safety precautions and policies in place to protect us from these exposures.

hOW DOES ONE DEAL WITH THOSE STRESSES?

Proactive on routine checkups and properly maintaining personal protective equipment.

DESCRIBE A MEMORABLE MOMENT IN YOUR CAREER.

Many memorable moments in my career haven’t always been while we were on a call, but during downtime at the station sharing meals and stories with fellow firefighters.

