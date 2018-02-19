Man charged with CSC, kidnapping to serve 5 years for lesser charge

A Sumter man charged by the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office last year with first-degree criminal sexual conduct; kidnapping; possession of a weapon by a felon; and possession of a weapon during a violent crime will serve five years after pleading to the lesser charge of first degree assault and battery.

The plea was a lesser-included offense for the first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge leveled May 22, 2017, at Roscoe Wade Brow, 24, of 4245 U.S. 15 South in Sumter. The others will be dropped in exchange for the man’s plea.

Third Circuit Judge R. Ferrell Cothtan sentenced Brown to 10 years in prison, suspended to five years’ in prison and five years’ probation.

Sheriff Tim Baxley said the incident which led to the charges involved a female held against her will May 3 in Clarendon County. No further information about the case was released.