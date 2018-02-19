Grant one of several students featured in exhibit

Scott’s Branch High School sophomore Rickia Grant stands proudly next to her portrait of Nelson Mandela. She said she chose him for her portrait because of his belief in freedom and his personal struggle against oppression. More art from the students will be on display at the Lake Marion Artisans gallery in Summerton throughout February in honor of Black History Month.