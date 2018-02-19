First Choice Member Scholarship Applications Due March 5, 2018

Last Updated: February 19, 2018 at 3:11 pm

First Choice by Select Health of South Carolina is offering two scholarships to qualified applicants who are furthering their education or pursuing a second career in 2018. The 8th annual First Choice member scholarship program is open to all First Choice members. Applications are due by March 5, 2018. Select Health offers the First Choice Medicaid health plan to South Carolina residents and is part of the AmeriHealth Caritas Family of Companies.

The First Choice member scholarship program began in 2010 when Select Health pledged $200,000 over 10 years through its Caring10 initiative. Applications and complete information about this scholarship program are available at www.selecthealthofsc.com/community/member-scholarship.aspx.

“Helping just one person pursue a college education can uplift an entire family, or even a community,” said Rebecca Engelman, market president at Select Health. “We’re always excited to receive scholarship applications because there are so many First Choice members excelling in school and doing wonderful things in life.”

Eleven individual recipients have benefited from this scholarship, including several repeat winners. Four winners have hailed from Columbia, with one each from Boiling Springs, Gaffney, Kingstree, Simpsonville, Summerville, Sumter and Timmonsville. Winning applicants have attended schools including Charleston Southern University, Claflin University, Clemson University, Coastal Carolina University, Emmanuel College, Francis Marion University, Limestone College, the University of South Carolina, the University of South Carolina-Aiken and Winthrop University.

In addition to this collegiate scholarship program, First Choice by Select Health also supports education through its summer internship program for qualifying college students as well as its new General Education Development (GED) and Reading Assistance programs for First Choice plan members. Please visit www.selecthealthofsc.com or call 1-888-276-2020 for more information.