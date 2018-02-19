ManningLive

Evening Weather: Feb. 19

by | February 19, 2018 6:24 pm

Last Updated: February 19, 2018 at 1:28 pm

Patchy dense fog after midnight. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Manning Live