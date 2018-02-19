East Clarendon varsity girls earn big win
by Tommy Wampler | February 19, 2018 8:28 pm
East Clarendon varsity girls defeated Palmetto Scholars Academy 73-37 in Charleston.
They play next at 4 p.m. Friday at the Florence Civic Center.
