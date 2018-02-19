Clarendon Hall Varsity boys earn first round win

The Clarendon Hall varsity boys basketball team picked an opening round victory at Wilson Hall in the South Carolina Independent School Association state playoffs over Laurens Academy by a score of 61-57.

The Saints jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter and never trailed for the win. Four players ended the night in double figures.

Zyan Gilmore led the team with 18 points and six rebounds. Tyrese Mitchum added 16 points and seven rebounds while Kylic Horton scored 15. Dylan Way also finished in double digits with 12 points.

The Saints will be match-up against Covenant Christian in second round action. The game will be played at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wilson Hall.