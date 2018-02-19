7 high protein foods to help keep you energized

Last Updated: February 19, 2018 at 8:33 am

Your body needs protein to build lean muscle, and you need lean muscle for burning fat.

Eating enough protein is one of the keys to maintaining a healthy metabolism. Meat, beans, nuts, eggs, and dairy are all well-known to be good sources of protein, but they’re not the only ones.

How much protein do you need?

It varies from person to person. According to the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, we should all be getting between ten and 35 percent of our calories from lean proteins to keep us feeling healthy and energized.

Amaranth

Technically a seed, but it cooks up like a grain. 100 grams of cooked amaranth has about 14 protein grams, or about a quarter of a typical adult’s daily needs. It’s also higher in fiber and protein than true grains such as brown rice and wheat. The high fiber content makes amaranth an ideal choice for those trying to control blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Cottage cheese

A four-ounce serving of one percent milk fat cottage cheese has about 14 protein grams. Low-fat cottage cheese can also save you some calories if you use it as a replacement for more high-fat dairy choices like sour cream. Many recipes allow you to substitute cottage cheese for sour cream in dips.

Edamame

Delicately steamed soybeans are not only beautiful enough to snap a pic of for your social media profile but also rich in protein, with 22 grams per cup. Like mung beans, edamame also contains potassium, fiber, iron, and vitamin C, and it’s also a good source of folate and magnesium.

Lentils

These bean-like legumes contain about 18 grams of protein per cup, or about as much protein as three eggs. Lentils are also packed with fiber, so adding them makes a lean-protein meal particularly filling. Their B vitamin content also helps your body convert food to energy. With less than one fat gram per one-cup serving, lentils make a great addition to soups, salads, and other dishes.

Mung beans

Also called green gram in Indian food recipes, these legumes pack a powerful protein punch, with more than 40 percent of the daily protein needs of a typical adult. Some legumes lose their vitamin C content when cooked, but cooked mung beans are a good source of vitamin C as well as potassium, fiber, and iron.

Peas

If you choose green peas over snap peas and snow peas, you’ll be getting about eight grams of protein per one-cup serving. Cook and chill green peas overnight for a healthy addition to salads.

Sprouted whole-grain breads

These breads are made with wholesome ingredients like lentils, millet, barley seeds, and other seeds and nut that contain protein. You’ll get about 8-12 grams of protein per two slices of sprouted whole-grain breads, making these loaves a good choice if you’re trying to add protein and limit carbs without giving up bread completely.

Individual protein needs vary, but you can add more lean protein to your diet with these delicious, unexpected sources. Please note that if you have liver or kidney disease, you’ll want to consult your dietitian or health care provider before making major changes to your protein intake.