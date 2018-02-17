Victim’s Advocate honored for 5 years of service
by Robert Joseph Baker | February 17, 2018 6:29 am
Last Updated: February 16, 2018 at 8:55 pm
Clarendon County Council honored Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office Victim’s Advocate Kimberly hill for five years of service to that office on Monday night. Hill, who was not present for the recognition, will be presented with the certificate and a pin for her work.
